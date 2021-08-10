HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright Sells 4,018 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jane D. Englebright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $248.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.87. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

