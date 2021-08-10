Head to Head Analysis: DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) vs. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DT Midstream and EnLink Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.64 $312.00 million N/A N/A EnLink Midstream $3.89 billion 0.68 -$421.50 million $0.25 21.64

DT Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EnLink Midstream.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DT Midstream and EnLink Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 1 4 0 2.80 EnLink Midstream 2 4 2 0 2.00

DT Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus price target of $5.64, suggesting a potential upside of 4.30%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A EnLink Midstream -3.72% -0.18% -0.07%

Summary

DT Midstream beats EnLink Midstream on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas. The North Texas segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities in North Texas. The Oklahoma segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities, and crude oil operations in the Cana-Woodford, Arkoma-Woodford, northern Oklahoma Woodford, STACK, and CNOW shale areas. The Louisiana segment includes natural gas pipelines, natural gas processing plants, storage facilities, fractionation facilities, and NGL assets located in Louisiana and crude oil operations in ORV. The Corporate segment includes investments in the Cedar Cove JV in Oklahoma, ownership interest in GCF in South Texas, derivative activity, and general corporate assets and expenses. The company was founded in October 2013 and is headquartered

