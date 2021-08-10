Head-To-Head Analysis: Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) & Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sharecare and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 17.17 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -114.44

Sharecare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sharecare and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

Sharecare presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.71%. Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Sharecare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70%

Summary

Sharecare beats Oak Street Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

