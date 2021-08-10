Head to Head Comparison: Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) versus Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Capita has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capita and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A Limelight Networks -24.06% -22.68% -11.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capita and Limelight Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.27 billion 0.21 $17.98 million N/A N/A Limelight Networks $230.19 million 1.52 -$19.28 million ($0.14) -19.71

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capita and Limelight Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 0 0 N/A Limelight Networks 1 7 1 0 2.00

Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $5.16, suggesting a potential upside of 86.82%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Capita.

Summary

Capita beats Limelight Networks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services. It also provides customer management services, such as customer engagement, remediation, complaints management, collections, and regulated services; and services related to central and local governments. In addition, the company offers technology solutions, including digital IT and connectivity, network, Trustmarque, intelligent communications, cloud, cyber security, robotic process automation, and workplace IT services; and specialist services, such as travel and event, enforcement, insurance, Evolvi, real estate and infrastructure, GL hearn, Page One, Tascor, Optima, and translation and interpreting services. Further, it provides business operations, customer experience, industry-specific, and education services, as well as various digital solutions. The company offers its services to financial services, pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, energy and utilities, central and local government, education, defense and security, health and welfare, and justice and emergency services sectors. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

