Head-To-Head Comparison: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) versus Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Silver Bull Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.09 billion 1.54 -$144.58 million ($0.46) -13.98 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.23 million N/A N/A

Silver Bull Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hudbay Minerals and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 2 10 0 2.83 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 95.63%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -11.07% -5.84% -2.15% Silver Bull Resources N/A -32.16% -29.37%

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

