Head-To-Head Comparison: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 12.05, meaning that its stock price is 1,105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Phunware and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 8.24 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -3.11 Sphere 3D $4.85 million 14.98 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phunware.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -339.41% -917.94% -65.40% Sphere 3D -147.51% N/A -58.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phunware and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phunware presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.65%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

