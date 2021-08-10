Head-To-Head Survey: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) vs. Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -26.37% N/A -4.72% Vermilion Energy 27.89% -15.68% -3.95%

This table compares GeoPark and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 1.75 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -14.66 Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.34 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -6.78

GeoPark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GeoPark and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

GeoPark currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.15%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 62.57%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Vermilion Energy.

Summary

GeoPark beats Vermilion Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

