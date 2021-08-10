Head to Head Survey: The Western Union (NYSE:WU) versus Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of The Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Western Union and Worldline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 3 2 2 0 1.86 Worldline 1 0 1 0 2.00

The Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $23.64, indicating a potential upside of 4.02%. Given The Western Union’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Western Union is more favorable than Worldline.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Western Union and Worldline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $4.84 billion 1.91 $744.30 million $1.87 12.16 Worldline $3.14 billion 4.11 $186.99 million $2.01 48.13

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Worldline. The Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worldline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 15.44% 775.45% 8.52% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

The Western Union has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Western Union beats Worldline on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and digital preservation services. The TSS segment provides point of sale, payment application and value added, estate management, maintenance, and repair solutions. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

