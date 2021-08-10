Head-To-Head Survey: TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TranSwitch and Rambus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rambus $242.75 million 11.43 -$40.47 million $1.03 23.94

TranSwitch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rambus.

Risk and Volatility

TranSwitch has a beta of -5.27, indicating that its share price is 627% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TranSwitch and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rambus has a consensus price target of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 6.88%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TranSwitch and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A Rambus -15.35% 3.87% 2.84%

Summary

Rambus beats TranSwitch on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide functionality for voice, data, and video communications equipment for the customer premises and network infrastructure markets. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions for fixed, 3G and 4G mobile, VoIP, and multimedia applications. It offers converged network infrastructure products, including infrastructure VoIP processors for wire-line and wireless carrier equipment; access VoIP processors; and EoS/EoPDH mappers and framers for carriers to transport data traffic over SONET, SDH, and PDH networks. The company also offers broadband customer premises equipment, such as connectivity solutions comprising HDMI, DisplayPort, MHL, HDP, Ethernet IP cores, and MHDP transceivers for consumer electronics, home network equipment, and industrial and automotive applications; and multi-service SoCs for customer premises equipment that support telephone voice, fax, and routing functionality over broadband access networks. TranSwitch Corporation sells its products to public network system original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), WAN and LAN equipment OEMs, Internet-oriented OEMs, and communications test and performance measurement equipment OEMs; and government, universities, and private laboratories. The company offers its products directly in North America, Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and Europe, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. TranSwitch Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. On November 21, 2013, TranSwitch Corporation filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

