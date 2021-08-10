Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $66.00 at Piper Sandler

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of HCAT opened at $57.66 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $4,903,478.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,476 shares of company stock worth $11,451,350 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

