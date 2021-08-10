Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock worth $11,451,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

