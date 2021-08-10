Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.11.

Several brokerages have commented on HL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,568 shares of company stock worth $7,926,870 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 12.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,726,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,046,000 after acquiring an additional 732,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,774,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,894 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

