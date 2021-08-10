Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $7.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.11.
Several brokerages have commented on HL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th.
In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,568 shares of company stock worth $7,926,870 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HL opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 2.20.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
