HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €73.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.39 ($98.11).

HEI stock opened at €73.44 ($86.40) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.07. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

