HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

