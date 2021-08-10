Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HELE opened at $227.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

