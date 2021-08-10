Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.80. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

