Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

HLX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 1,436,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $619.77 million, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 3.39.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

