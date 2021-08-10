Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HLTOY opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

