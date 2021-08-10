Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.01 billion-$6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. 38,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,570. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

