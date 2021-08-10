Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 71.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $690.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

