HeroNode 24-Hour Volume Tops $31.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $246,377.89 and approximately $31.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.97 or 0.00865579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00108481 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00041362 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.