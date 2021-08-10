Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
HESM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,265. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $634.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.62.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 138.17%.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
