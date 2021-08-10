Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

HESM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,265. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $634.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 138.17%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

