Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.93 Billion

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce sales of $6.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.90 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $27.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $2,551,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,879,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.