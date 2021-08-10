Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE HI opened at $43.67 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 71,283 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 74,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

