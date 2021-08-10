Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,645 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 70.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 73,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

