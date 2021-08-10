Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $47,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

