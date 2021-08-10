Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $56,000 in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 79,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 79.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 66,247 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $489.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

RBB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

