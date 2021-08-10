Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Culp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 32.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.38 million, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

