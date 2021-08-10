Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 31st

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

HTH stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

