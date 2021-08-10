Holley (HLLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

