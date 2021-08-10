Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $228.63 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.16 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

