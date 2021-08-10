HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.89

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.89 and last traded at $155.61, with a volume of 18607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOCPY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Get HOYA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.38.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HOYA Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.