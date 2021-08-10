H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Position Reduced by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95,188 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in H&R Block by 38.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $39,387,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. 34,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

