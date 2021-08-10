HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 450 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 456.17 ($5.96).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 406.80 ($5.31) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 418.79. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.71%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

