H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) declared a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HAT opened at GBX 312 ($4.08) on Tuesday. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock has a market cap of £124.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.35.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

