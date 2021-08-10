Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after buying an additional 452,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

HTHT stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.63 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

