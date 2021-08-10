Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,742. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.