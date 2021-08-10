Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Otto C. Morch Sells 57,211 Shares

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $183,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market cap of $145.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

