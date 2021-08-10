Hut 8 Mining (HUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

