HUYA (HUYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. HUYA has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

