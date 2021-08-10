Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price hoisted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hydro One has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.30.

H stock opened at C$30.85 on Monday. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$31.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.6121486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

