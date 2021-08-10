Hydro One’s (H) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a C$31.00 price objective on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.30.

TSE:H opened at C$30.85 on Monday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$18.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.52.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.6121486 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

