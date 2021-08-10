Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.23. Hyliion shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 3,124 shares.

HYLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 807,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hyliion by 486.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

