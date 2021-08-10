iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iCAD has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $296.10 million, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.14. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in iCAD by 19.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,529 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,081,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iCAD by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,006 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

