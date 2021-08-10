ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,180.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and last traded at GBX 1,162 ($15.18), with a volume of 107513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,164 ($15.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of £803.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,066.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

