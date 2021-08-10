Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of ICHR opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.97.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

