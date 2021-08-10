ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.11% of ICU Medical worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,035,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,115,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ICUI traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,452. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.24. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

