IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 14,487 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.