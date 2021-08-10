IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.11 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal stock opened at $278.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $326.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

