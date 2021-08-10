IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 20.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.